Everything Michigan DC Wink Martindale said pre-Reliaquest Bowl

Opening Statement

Since last time we spoke, we've played some pretty good defense and had a lot of fun doing it, obviously, up here in Columbus. So with that, I'll open it up for questions.

On what the defense will look like in the bowl game being shorthanded

You know, I think the guys that were backing up earlier in the year, they're going to get a lot more playing time.And that's going to be the challenge for those guys. You know, guys that are getting six to ten reps a game are going to go up to 30 and 40 reps. So it'll be interesting to see how they handle that. We'll have a lot of other younger guys that haven't had a chance to play, but they'll get in the mix and be able to get in that rotation.

On whether Rayshaun Benny is the anchor of the defensive line

Of course he is, yeah. Yeah, Rayshaun is.

On the younger players stepping up

Well, I think that Trey's, you know, had a nice bowl prep. Enow's had a nice bowl prep. Ike, you know, he continues to grow in his role. So, you know, it's going to be exciting to see and fun to watch.

On his thoughts on the Ohio State game

Well, we were really confident in the game plan. And, you know, our whole message was all week, let's take them to the deep end in the fourth quarter. And we knew then that we could take over the game defensively. So, you know, I know there's been a lot of speculations about this and that and this and that. But, you know, all credit to the players. The game always has been, always will be about them. I come out with that on Twitter because that's what it was. We just physically outplayed them. And, you know, guys, you know, when your best players are playing their best, that's when you have a lot of success. And you saw that with Makari's hit on the quarterback. Earnest's hit on the quarterback that was sort of hidden that no one saw because it was on a read sweep play. He got it pretty good. And after that, he started getting a little nervous back there. So, you know, the guys had a great rush plan. Lou had a great rush plan. And Kevin with the four upfront. LaMar and BJ did a great job with the coverage aspect of it. Just sticking to our game plan. And, you know, it was a lot of fun to watch.

On the confidence in the game plan

That'd probably be illegal if I looked at the spread. But that's what I heard. Now, you know, we felt good going into the game of how we were going to attack them and give them some different looks that they weren't used to. And then when they started getting used to it, we went to a different look. And, you know, it kept them, you know, guessing and reaching the entire game. But you could see, you know, that Tennessee game, what kind of explosive offense it was. I mean, they're a very talented group. And it was just, you know, our day that day. And I'm glad we had it.

On whether anything OSU did surprise them from their gameplan

No. No. I know it was going to be a great challenge, you know, with the receivers that they had. And, you know, our guys up front, they played really well against the run. And, you know, it was a fun game. It was a fun game to be a part of.

On whether the OSU game was the linebackers best game of the season

I thought they played well really the last five, six weeks of the outside and inside backers. And, you know, I think that's a tribute to BJ and Kevin and Fee. You know, just how they really anchored in on specific techniques and fundamentals throughout that period. I think that it was a great win for us, you know, through some tough circumstances throughout the year. I think they ended up 14th or 15th in defense. I don't know what it was in scoring defense, but, you know, we've come a long way, especially, like I said, those last six weeks, five weeks or so.

On whether he's learned something about himself coaching in college game

No, it's football. I think that all gets, you know, people make too much out of that. I think football is football, and I think everybody got comfortable. You know, you had a whole new group of coaches, and, you know, defense was putting in some tough situations. And, you know, they answered. I mean, there's no greater defense of sudden change defense than it was in that Ohio State game. And, you know, situational football, we played really well. And when you play well in situational football, all the different red zones, third downs and two minutes, you know, all those things. It goes a long way.

On Jalen Milroe and stopping his rushing ability

Well, yeah, I think he's a great athlete. You know, and he can run the football. And he can also throw it, too. You know, I guess I went old school. I said his arm's strong enough to throw a strawberry through a battleship, and everybody just looked at me like I was crazy. I said, never mind. No, he's got a strong arm. But, you know, it's going to be a great challenge. They got two great receivers still available to them. It's going to be a tough cover with those guys. And, you know, with the different guys we have, it'll be interesting to see. You know, we'll find out a little bit more. It's fun watching these incoming freshmen out here practice, too. I mean, that's exciting for us. So, I think we're all going to – I think we're heading in the right direction.

On building depth in the transfer portal

I think we're doing a nice job of it. It's not done yet. So, you know, I think that we're getting what we need. We've got some linebackers coming in, some D linemen coming in, some other guys we're talking to, some DBs coming in. You know, those guys, those position coaches recruit their tails off, whether it's portal or high school kids. It's inspiring to watch.

On changing his approach to talking to the college players

I think we just got to know each other, you know, whether they think that's changed or not. I think sometimes when kids hear the truth, they don't like hearing the truth sometimes. Initially, that's what I gave them was the truth. I said at the beginning of the year, this is going to be a different year. You know, not knowing how different, but, you know, just going through the spring and everything else, I said it's going to be a different year for you. You're going to have some more challenges. And, you know, some kids like hearing that. Some kids don't like hearing that. Nothing's automatic in this great game. You know, I think that you saw a bunch of kids that come together and said, you know, we're going to play our tails off and take care of what we, you know, what we handle, what we can handle. And, you know, that's all they can do. So I think that it was a great experience for them. It was a great experience for me. It was a great experience for the staff. It was one of the most rewarding experiences that I've had personally in coaching just because of where we came from. And so I think that the future is bright, and I'm looking forward to it.

On a moment where the switch flipped for the defense

Probably the second half of Oregon. And, you know, I think it just kept building. Indiana, I thought we played really well. They have 18 yards in the second half. But the thing that the players finally realized was when you hit a quarterback, like we were hitting quarterbacks, Northwestern, Indiana, you know, those quarterbacks, once they start getting hit, they're a different quarterback. And I think that that was one of the biggest lessons defensively that they learned.

On his thoughts on Mikey Keene

I called him broke man's Kyler Murray. I mean, I think he's a very talented kid who is accurate on the run. We know he's tough because we hit him. I mean, we hit him. And I'm excited that he's a part of the our squad.

On Jaishawn Barham moving to EDGE

I think, you know, that's one of the things he wants to look at. I think that he can play inside or outside. I mean, that's one of his best traits is what he can do. But we know one thing, he's a football player. And when the lights turn on, he's a mean football player. Yeah, it's fun. I'm glad he's on our side.

On next year being different

Yeah, it's too far out. It's going to be different because every year is different. But it will be different in a different way. I think with the two quarterbacks that we have in here now, I mean, they're fun to watch. It's going to be exciting to see how this all comes together. But that's what offseason is for.

On his thoughts on Bryce Underwood

Oh, I mean, he's slinging. Stevie Wonder can see that. So, it's going to be fun to watch.

On Derrick Moore having another gear

Yeah, I think Derrrick was banged up. So, I think he will have another gear just as anybody that gets a year older. Another year of experience. I think that, you know, he had a lot of almost sacks this year. Where he slid off a guy or what he did was free up Josaiah or whoever it was, you know, to get to the quarterback. He's a very selfless player. And I think both he and Cam are going to be fun to watch. They're going to be there.

On working with Chip Lindsey

Great. A lot of conversations. Yeah, we've had a lot of conversations already. Anytime you bring in somebody new and see a different perspective of offense or defense or special teams, it's fun to get to know that guy and see how it all comes to play.

On any early enrollees catching his eye

No, it's too soon.

On Aamir Hall's progression this year

It's been great. I mean, the last two games, I mean, he just really just showed up and put it on his shoulders and it's been fun to watch.

On Zeke Berry's ceiling

Wherever he wants to. He showed the versatility. The great thing about Zeke is wherever he leads. So, that's why he's such a team player.