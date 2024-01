Michigan and Washington are set to square off for a national championship on Monday and the programs have a lengthy history with one another for two programs that have a considerable amount of distance between one another.

Of course, the history will only continue beyond the national championship with the Huskies joining the Big Ten in the 2024 season.

With Monday's game set, the Wolverines and Huskies have played 14 times since 1953, with the Wolverines holding a 9-5 record against the Huskies.

Below, we take a look at the history between the two programs.