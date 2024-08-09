Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson is joined by national recruiting director Adam Gorney, OUInsider.com's Parker Thune and Maize&BlueReview.com's Josh Henschke to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION. MORE FACT OR FICTION: Tennessee has the best QB room in the country

1. Kalen DeBoer has exceeded recruiting expectations in his first offseason in Tuscaloosa.

Gorney: FACT. There was this ridiculous notion that Kalen DeBoer would be a disappointment as a recruiter once he got to Alabama but nothing could be further from the truth. Not only has DeBoer done an excellent job on the recruiting trail but he has a bunch of phenomenal assistants who do a ton of work on the road and general manager Courtney Morgan is as good at his job as anyone in the country. DeBoer took his Washington team to the national championship last season and in 116 games coached he's won 104. Now he's at Alabama. Was there really a question that the Crimson Tide would fall off much? The real question is this: Alabama is known for No. 1 classes. The Crimson Tide are sitting at third with no five-star commitments right now. Will that be good enough to make the Bama faithful happy? Levenson: FACT. The modern culture of sports has become extremely flawed with expecting success in immediate fashion. Whether it's a new coach or new player, fans uprise when there are bumps in the road. In the case of DeBoer, whether it was Bama fans or those of other fanbases, it was clear from the jump he was expected to carry the torch and take on an impossible task of following Nick Saban. However, he has absolutely showed he can and will keep the Tide right where they have been for nearly the last two decades, at least from a recruiting standpoint. The on-field success is to be determined. But sitting with the No. 3 class in the country and eight committed prospects in the top 100, DeBoer and his staff have found a groove. There are only two remote knocks to his first eight months on the job. He is losing the in-state battle to Auburn, which holds eight of the 15 players in the state, while Bama only has three. And there are no five-stars in the class. Both of those are topics I believe are extremely temporary and will likely change in the very near future. All together, DeBoer has been elite in the beginning of his time in Tuscaloosa.

2. Michigan is the leader for both Jayden Sanders and Andrew Marsh.

Henshke: FACT. Heading into both announcements, Michigan feels pretty good about what it's done with both Jayden Sanders and Andrew Marsh barring anything last minute. With both prospects visiting campus multiple times in recent weeks, it's easy to see why the Wolverines are in such good contention. The staff and the program itself check a lot of boxes for both of them, which is why I believe both guys will end up at U-M. Levenson: FACT. My thoughts line up with Henshke's here. The Wolverines are in really good spots for both of the Texas skill players. Sanders has been said before it was between Oklahoma State and Michigan, and there has certainly been more buzz pointing to Michigan as he is set to commit tomorrow. The same goes for Marsh, who has a few more finalists involved, but none have received more talk than the Wolverines as he prepares for a Aug. 20 commitment. I expect Michigan to have a successful stretch in the Lone Star State this month.

3. Defensive back is the strongest group in Oklahoma's 2025 class.

Omarion Robinson