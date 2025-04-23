Michigan EDGE Kechaun Bennett enters transfer portal

Michigan EDGE Kechaun Bennett has entered the NCAA transfer portal, seeking a new opportunity after spending four seasons with the Wolverines.
Bennett, a former four-star recruit from Suffield Academy in Connecticut, joined Michigan as part of the 2021 recruiting class. Despite his high school accolades, he saw limited playing time during his tenure in Ann Arbor. Bennett redshirted his freshman year and primarily contributed on special teams and as a rotational player on the defensive line.
