With Michigan's lone goaltender on its roster announcing that he will be transferring to Ferris State, the Wolverines followed it up by adding a goalie from Ferris State itself.

Graduate transfer Logan Stein announced on Monday that he will be transferring to U-M for his final season of eligibility.

Backup netminder Noah West announced he was transferring to the Bulldogs program earlier in the day.

Stein took to his social media accounts to make the news official.

"I am very proud and excited to announce that I will be transferring to the University of Michigan," Stein wrote. "I would like to thank Ferris State for the last 4 years! I am very grateful for the opportunities Ferris State gave me and for giving me such special friendships that will last a lifetime. I couldn’t be more excited to start my next chapter in Ann Arbor as a Wolverine! Go Blue!"