Michigan Basketball's Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard will hear their names selected this evening in the 2023 NBA Draft. One of the more comprehensive mock drafts in the media has updated their picks this morning, and while it is no shock to see both players selected in the first round, Kevin O'Conner of The Ringer says Kobe Bufkin is one of the biggest risers in the cycle. O'Conner has Bufkin being selected in the top 10.

8. Kobe Bufkin, Washington Wizards

Bufkin's rise from the start of the last season to a top 10 pick would be nothing short of impressive. Bufkin scored 14.0 ppg for the Wolverines last season with a shooting line of 48/36/85. Here's what O'Conner had to say about Bufkin being mocked to the Wizards with the 8th selection. "Bufkin is one of the late risers throughout the predraft process, following an excellent sophomore season at Michigan. Bufkin is only 6-foot-4, but has a long wingspan, giving him great perimeter defensive potential against guards and smaller wings. Offensively, he’s much further along than some of the other guards and wings in this range, because he’s a squirrely at-rim scorer and slick perimeter shooter."

24. Jett Howard, Sacramento Kings

Howard going this late in the first round would be considered a fall of sorts for the freshman who was considered a future lottery pick from the time he arrived in Ann Arbor. Howard of course has NBA bloodlines, but the NBA loves his potential as a scorer and high impact 3-point shooter. Here is what O'Conner said regarding Howard sliding to the Kings at 24. "Howard had an up-and-down freshman season at Michigan but has the build of an NBA pro and has shown the type of scoring ability that promises a long career. And he’s so smart off the ball that he could fit perfectly in Mike Brown’s motion offense. If he develops defensively, he’d be exactly the kind of big wing defender they need, too."