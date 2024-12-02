Five programs to watch on National Signing Day

Advertisement

FLORIDA

Tramell Jones

Florida has been on fire as we get closer to National Signing Day. The program has flipped several of its recent commitments including four-star quarterback Tramell Jones, four-star running back Byron Louis and four-star linebacker Ty Jackson. What else do the Gators have up their sleeves? Since there is so much talent in their home state, Florida is a dangerous program to watch with several high-profile flip targets.

FLORIDA STATE

Mike Norvell (Photo by © Melina Myers-Imagn Images)

The Seminoles got a major shot in the arm on the offensive side of the ball over the weekend. The moment that news broke that Gus Malzahn was leaving UCF to be the offensive coordinator at Florida State it got recruits buzzing. It is a quick turnaround to expect the ‘Noles to bring in a lot of new targets. But what they can do is close well with prospects that already are in, keep their own offensive targets committed and flip a few players from the UCF commit list. They will be a fun team to watch this week.

MICHIGAN

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (Photo by Rivals.com)

There isn’t another program in college football with as much momentum as Michigan right now. The good vibes in Ann Arbor began with keeping four-star safety Elijah Dotson home and then exploded with the flip of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines also just flipped defensive back Jordan Young away from Clemson. Michigan is set on flipping five-star offensive lineman Ty Haywood away from Alabama. If the Wolverines can do that this week remains to be seen. The Wolverines are also in the mix with Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Javion Hilson, Jayvan Boggs and others that will make them a fun team to track.

OHIO STATE

David Sanders

The Buckeyes find themselves in an interesting position heading into National Signing Day. It feels like the sky is falling because the team lost its fourth-straight game to Michigan. It's not all bad, though, as the Buckeyes currently have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Will things stay that way? That depends on if Ohio State can hold onto a couple of its prized commits. It continues to look like five-star defensive back Na’eem Offord will sign elsewhere but things could change. It doesn’t appear the Buckeyes will be the spot for five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. But on the flip side, the Buckeyes are trending for five-star offensive tackle David Sanders. One way or another, the Buckeyes will keep us checking in on them this week.

TEXAS A&M

Lamont Rogers (Photo by Rivals.com)