Five-Star DB Domani Jackson Talks Michigan, Recruiting Process, NIL, More

Domani Jackson was all smiles on the sideline as his Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei team took down Anaheim (Calif.) Servite in one of the most anticipated high school football games of the season over the weekend. Jackson was ruled out for his senior year after suffering a knee injury early in the season — Jackson has actually been dealing with patellar tendonitis since 2017. However, the five-star 2022 defensive back has been at every Mater Dei game supporting his teammates this fall and was in good spirits as he continues to go through the rehabilitation process. “I’ve gotten some range of motion back these past two weeks,” Jackson said. “We’re finally killing it. The first month was awful. I couldn’t really move it. Now, we’re coming along.” On the recruiting front, Jackson remains firmly committed to USC but is still in constant contact with both Alabama and Michigan.

Jackson, the No. 9 overall recruit nationally, is set to make an official visit to Alabama on Nov. 6 , which is his only planned recruiting trip at this time. Jackson officially visited Michigan last month and is monitoring the situation at USC as the Trojans search for their new head coach. “With the Alabama visit, it’s mostly about the atmosphere,” Jackson said. “That’s why I wanted to go during the football season. I want to see how it is in other states. That’s really all I’m looking for. We love Michigan. We have to see what they have going on (at USC). After this visit, I’ll talk to my parents and we’ll go from there.” Michigan has still been going full court press since hosting him for the game against Washington on Sept. 11. Both head coach Jim Harbaugh and cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale have been leading the way in his recruitment. “They hit me up every day and see what’s going on with me,” Jackson said. “It’s not really recruiting anymore. It’s about everyday life now. I get along with mostly everyone that’s there. Coach Harbaugh hits me up, and Coach Clink talks to me every day.” Jackson was initially recruited by former Michigan cornerbacks Michael Zordich. After his departure, Jackson started to develop a bond with Maurice Linguist, who abruptly bolted for the head coaching job at Buffalo. While it seemed like a game of musical chairs, Michigan hit a home run with Clinkscale, who is known as a great recruiter and talent developer. Jackson said he’s been impressed with Clinkscale’s push as of late.