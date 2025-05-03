Building Around Bryce: Inside Michigan's Recruitment of Top 2027 WRs

Five players poised for potential breakout seasons for Michigan Football in 2025.
Rivals100 RB Javian Osborne is scheduled to commit this weekend, and Michigan continues to push to secure his services.
An update on how Michigan stands for some of the nation's top linebacker prospects.
Late-night recruiting notes on Michigan's top 2026 and 2027 targets.
The NCAA has reached separate resolutions with former University of Michigan coaches Jesse Minter and Steve Clinkscale.
