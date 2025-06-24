Former Michigan star Jordan Poole traded to New Orleans

Jordan Poole, the former Michigan star best known for his NCAA Tournament heroics and electric scoring, is on the move once again. The New Orleans Pelicans acquired Poole in a trade with the Washington Wizards, marking his third NBA team since entering the league in 2019.

The deal, first reported by ESPN, also involved several players and draft picks, but for Michigan fans, the headline is clear — one of the Wolverines' most recognizable pros is getting a fresh start in the Big Easy.

Poole rose to prominence at Michigan during the 2017-18 season, when his last-second three-pointer against Houston helped send the Wolverines on a run to the national championship game. Over two seasons in Ann Arbor, he became a fan favorite for his confidence, range, and charisma. Those same traits helped him thrive with the Golden State Warriors, where he played a key role in their 2022 NBA championship and developed into a dynamic scorer.

After being traded to Washington in 2023, Poole shouldered a larger offensive load but struggled with consistency. In New Orleans, he joins a talented young core that includes Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones. The Pelicans are betting on Poole to provide offensive punch and perimeter shooting.

For Michigan supporters, the trade offers another reason to tune in to Pelicans games next season. Poole remains one of the most visible Wolverines in the NBA, and his journey — from a bench spark in college to a proven pro — continues to reflect well on Michigan’s basketball pedigree.