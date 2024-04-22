After a surprise visit to Ann Arbor on Sunday, former Alabama big man Sam Walters is transferring to Michigan. Walters also visited Ohio State the previous day.

At 6'10" and 198LBS, Walters is an athletic wing that can be dangerous from deep. During his freshman season, Walters had 5.4 PPG and 2.4 RPG in a limited role off the bench. He posted an impressive slash-line 48/39/83 with his ability to take jump shots from anywhere on the floor.

With his ability to create space, shoot from deep, and drive the basket, Walters is an intriguing prospect. His length makes him a stellar defender, especially when containing perimeter shooters.

Walters creates an interesting option for Michigan either as a rotational piece behind former Yale F Danny Wolf or possibly as the three on the floor with Wolf.