Michigan Basketball and head coach Dusty May continue to fill out their roster for the 2024-25 season with another transfer portal addition. This time Michigan takes from their rivals with Former Buckeye SG Roddy Gayle Jr.

Gayle had a breakout sophomore season for Ohio State with 13.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 3.1 APG. His slash line of 45/28/83 is impressive when you consider he was dealing with a wrist injury throughout the season that impacted his stroke from deep. Gayle shot 43% from three as a freshman on 49 attempts.

Gayle was a top 50 recruit in the 2022 class out of Wasatch Academy in Utah and Lewison-Porter in New York.

Gayle appeared in every Ohio State game in the last two seasons and started in 46. He brings immediate toughness to the Wolverines, and with a recaptured three-point shot, he has an incredibly high ceiling for the two spot.







