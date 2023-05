Taylor Upshaw entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 season looking for a full time starting opportunity. After succeeding in a rotational EDGE role with Michigan, Upshaw elected to join Deion Sanders with Colorado.

At the end of spring practice however, Upshaw was part of an exodus in Boulder that included over 40 players entering the transfer portal. Now Upshaw has announced on Instagram he has once again found a new home for the 2023 season.