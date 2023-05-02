News More News
Former Michigan forward picks transfer destination

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
A former member of the Michigan basketball program has reportedly found a new home according to multiple reporters.

Rising sophomore forward Gregg Glenn III has committed to Tulane, which comes a few weeks after announcing his intention to depart the Wolverines program and enter the portal.

Glenn appeared sparingly for the Wolverines during his freshman season, appearing in four games and only logging 11 minutes.

He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school according to Rivals' recruiting rankings.

