A possible free agent in 2024, Cesar Ruiz and the New Orleans Saints have agreed on a four-year contract extension valued at up to $46 million, carrying $30 million in guarantees. Ruiz has played center and right guard while in New Orleans, but had a breakout season last year and has cemented his role.

Ruiz will be the sixth-highest paid right guard in the NFL at $11.5 million per year.

Ruiz was selected in the first round with the 24th overall pick by the Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft.

While at Michigan, Ruiz was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree (second team, coaches, 2019; third team, coaches, 2018; third team, media, 2019; honorable mention, media, 2018). Ruiz appeared in 36 games with 31 career starts (five at right guard and 26 at center).