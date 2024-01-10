Michigan Football running back CJ Stokes entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago but remained with the team throughout its playoff run. Now, a National Champion, Stokes has announced his transfer destination.

Stokes is heading to Charlotte to play for former Michigan assistant Biff Poggi. Stokes is from nearby Columbia, South Carolina, so Charlotte gives him a chance to be closer to home and to have a prominent role.

Stokes burst onto the scene for Michigan as a freshman with 55 carries for 273 yards and a touchdown. He dealt with difficult injuries this season and was only on the field for 4 carries. Stokes was still a major contributor, often operating as the opposing team's running back on the scout team.

Stokes joins multiple players, including Nikhai Hill-Green and Eyabi Okie, as former Michigan players to follow Poggi to Charlotte.