With the college football regular season ending, national publications are beginning to release their season awards. USA Today and Sports Illustrated released their All-America Teams today, and four Wolverines were honored with Zak Zinter, Will Johnson, Blake Corum, and Mike Sainristil being named.

WILL JOHNSON - SI (1st), USA Today (2nd)

ZAK ZINTER - SI (1st), USA Today (1st)

BLAKE CORUM - USA Today (2nd)

MIKE SAINRISTIL - SI (2nd)

Zak Zinter was named First Team All-America by Sports Illustrated and USA Today. Will Johnson was named to both but received 2nd team honors from USA Today. Blake Corum and Mike Sainristil received 2nd Team Honors from USA Today and Sports Illustrated, respectively.

The Athletic also released a list of All-America teams on Thursday which the university recognized.

Zinter was named to the first team and Johnson named to the second team.