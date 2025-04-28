NCAA settles with Minter, Clinkscale, moves to next steps with Michigan

These agreements, approved by the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions, allow both coaches to begin serving their penalties while the broader case against Michigan and other individuals continues.​

The NCAA has reached separate resolutions with former University of Michigan football assistant coaches Jesse Minter and Steve Clinkscale regarding recruiting violations, separated from the university's ongoing investigation.

Jesse Minter, who served as Michigan's defensive coordinator, acknowledged engaging in impermissible recruiting communications with a high school prospect before June 15 of the athlete's sophomore year—a violation of NCAA rules. Minter was aware that these early contacts were not permitted and failed to report them to the university's compliance department. As part of the resolution, Minter received a one-year show-cause order, during which any NCAA member institution employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties.

Steve Clinkscale, formerly Michigan's defensive backs coach, agreed to violations involving the provision of impermissible benefits to prospects and/or their families during recruitment. Additionally, after his departure from Michigan, Clinkscale did not fully cooperate with the NCAA's investigation, initially providing incomplete information during an interview. He later acknowledged the violations and his involvement. Clinkscale received a two-year show-cause order, and if employed during the first year, he must be suspended from 50% of the football regular season contests.

With the NCAA having sent its Final Enforcement Written Reply on April 14, 2025, the next phase involves the NCAA Committee on Infractions reviewing the remaining allegations against the University of Michigan and five individuals. This includes determining whether to hold a hearing or proceed with further negotiated resolutions. The committee's final decision will encompass any findings and penalties for the university and the remaining individuals involved.​

Remaining Allegations Against Michigan and Associated Individuals

Beyond the resolved cases of Minter and Clinkscale, the University of Michigan faces significant allegations, including a Level I violation for a "pattern of noncompliance" within its football program and attempts to obstruct the NCAA's investigation.

Key individuals implicated in the ongoing case include:​

Jim Harbaugh: The former head coach is accused of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance and not cooperating with the NCAA's investigation, leading to a four-year show-cause order and a one-season suspension if he returns to college coaching before August 6, 2028.

Sherrone Moore: The current head coach allegedly deleted 52 text messages with former staffer Connor Stalions on the day Stalions was publicly identified as leading a sign-stealing operation. Moore had previously negotiated a resolution for contacting recruits during a COVID-19 dead period, resulting in a one-game suspension.

Connor Stalions: The former staffer is accused of orchestrating an elaborate sign-stealing scheme, involving in-person scouting and the use of electronic equipment to record opponents' signals. He resigned from the program in November 2023.

Chris Partridge: The former linebackers coach allegedly pressured a player to mislead NCAA investigators and conducted impermissible on-campus training sessions with prospects.

Denard Robinson: The former staffer is accused of providing impermissible benefits to recruits, such as meals and team gear.