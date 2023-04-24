Four-star class of 2024 and Rivals100 running back Taylor Tatum announced his top seven schools on Monday, with Michigan making the cut, along with Ohio State, Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and USC.

Tatum made his debut visit to Ann Arbor in late January, where he had the opportunity to spend some time with head coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan running back Blake Corum.

The Longview, Texas native also was able to check out Michigan's baseball program as the multi-sport athlete contemplates whether it will be best for him to try to play two sports in college.

At the time of the visit, Tatum told Maize & Blue Review that Michigan's family-like atmosphere stood out to him.

"Just seeing the relationships and how much of a family Michigan has," Tatum said about what his takeaways of the visit were. "Everybody is pretty close with each other and it's a family-like (environment)."

Of course, things have changed in Michigan's running back room in the class of 2024 since Tatum made that visit, with four-star Ohio native Jordan Marshall committing to the class in March.

But clearly, Tatum is still considering the Wolverines as one of his top choices even with Marshall's commitment, which is great news for Michigan as the coaching staff would love nothing more than to have two elite running backs in the class.

Tatum has official visits scheduled at USC and Oklahoma in June so far, so it will be interesting to see whether he will take another trip to Ann Arbor for his remaining official visits.



