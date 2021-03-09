 Four-Star WR Antonio Williams Talks Recent Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-09 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-Star WR Antonio Williams Talks Recent Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Antonio Williams is one of the hottest recruits in the country.

The four-star 2022 wide receiver out of Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork recently made a big jump in the national recruiting rankings and has been racking up offers from major programs across America.

A quiet kid by nature, Williams is still trying to take in all the newfound attention.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“Recruiting is new to me, but it’s a blessing,” Williams said. “I’m grateful for it. Right now, I don’t have any schools standing out. I will release a top schools list soon. As far as visits, I know I’ll see the in-state schools and Tennessee and Ole Miss.”

Michigan jumped in the mix with an offer of its own last month.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}