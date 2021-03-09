Four-Star WR Antonio Williams Talks Recent Michigan Offer
Antonio Williams is one of the hottest recruits in the country.
The four-star 2022 wide receiver out of Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork recently made a big jump in the national recruiting rankings and has been racking up offers from major programs across America.
A quiet kid by nature, Williams is still trying to take in all the newfound attention.
“Recruiting is new to me, but it’s a blessing,” Williams said. “I’m grateful for it. Right now, I don’t have any schools standing out. I will release a top schools list soon. As far as visits, I know I’ll see the in-state schools and Tennessee and Ole Miss.”
Michigan jumped in the mix with an offer of its own last month.
