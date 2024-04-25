Michigan freshman linebacker Jeremiah Beasley has entered the Transfer Portal, Maize and Blue Review has confirmed. The former four-star linebacker from Belleville, Michigan, enrolled early with the team but will now explore his options elsewhere.

At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Beasley played both linebacker and running back for Belleville High School, a high school powerhouse in the state of Michigan.

He signed his letter of intent on National Signing Day on December 20, and he was with the team during preparations for the Rose Bowl and the National Championship Game.

Beasley will depart from Michigan having never played a snap as a Wolverine. He has four years of eligibility remaining.