Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Freshman linebacker Jeremiah Beasley enters Transfer Portal

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

Michigan freshman linebacker Jeremiah Beasley has entered the Transfer Portal, Maize and Blue Review has confirmed. The former four-star linebacker from Belleville, Michigan, enrolled early with the team but will now explore his options elsewhere.

At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Beasley played both linebacker and running back for Belleville High School, a high school powerhouse in the state of Michigan.

He signed his letter of intent on National Signing Day on December 20, and he was with the team during preparations for the Rose Bowl and the National Championship Game.

Beasley will depart from Michigan having never played a snap as a Wolverine. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement