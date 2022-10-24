Every player who puts on the Michigan helmet understands the rivalries the program has with the likes of Michigan State and Ohio State. If you're not aware, you soon will be once the regular season rolls around.

For in-state players, the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is all they've known. Whether it comes to bragging rights with family or in school, the outcome of the backyard brawl earns bragging rights for an entire year.

For offensive lineman Ryan Hayes, he has fond memories of the rivalry game growing up. A Wolverine fan his entire life, he understands what this rivalry means to the entire state of Michigan.

"I have family members on both sides that were rooting for each other," Hayes told reporters on Monday. "I was more of a Michigan guy growing up. Every year when this comes up, just talking back-and-forth. I just remember all that. I knew the rivalry since I was a little kid."

Defensive lineman Mazi Smith also understands what it's like to live and breathe the rivalry from a kid to now.

It's a game where emotions run high and hatred boils. You just have to learn to control those emotions and understand that this rivalry game is for all the marbles in the state, a 'state championship,' if you will.'

"It can get out of hand if you let it," Smith said. "Personally, I'm not one of the guys that has a great game being over-emotional. You have to keep your emotions in check and remain calm in the face of adversity. Just understand the mission.

"You look at the history of the games that we've played and you look at the history of the teams, you look at the rivalry and you see why players play hard in this game. You see why this game is taken more serious. You see why each team is willing to do whatever it takes to win this game, no matter what. It's a state championship. State championship. It's a championship game we get to play in the regular season."

Now just because in-state players understand the rivalry doesn't mean out-of-state players don't.

The U-M program understands the urgency to get right the wrongs against the Spartans over the last few seasons.

"It seems engrained," Hayes said of the understanding of the MSU rivalry. "Especially after the last two years of us just not playing how we wanted, I think everybody wants it just as much as the guys in state. I think that's clear."