Arizona quarterback Nicco Marchiol holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Arizona over the weekend and had an opportunity to see 2022 Rivals250 quarterback Nicco Marchiol, who holds a Michigan offer, in game action.

Watch highlights below.

