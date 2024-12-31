Live updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

4th quarter

Final score: Michigan 19, Alabama 13

0:46: Michigan gets a 4th down stop as Milroe's pass to the endzone fell incomplete. Wolverines take over and are going to win the game.

2:00: We've reached the two-minute timeout. Tide have it 2nd-and-5 on their own 49-yard line.

2:18: Ryan Williams gets a big punt return for Alabama and returns it to their own 44-yard line.

4:38: Nicholson connects on his longest field goal of the season to cut the Michigan lead back down to one score. The field goal was good from 51 yards out. Michigan 19, Alabama 13

7:21: Zvada knocks home a a 37-yard field goal to put the Wolverines up two scores. Michigan 19, Alabama 10

11:33: Marshall with another physical run as he gains 24 yards to the Alabama 40.

12:38: Michigan's defense comes up big again as it makes a stop and forces a Milroe incompletion on 4th down. Wolverines offense regains possession at their own 34.

3rd quarter

End of the 3rd quarter: Michigan 16, Alabama 10

0:23: Orji throws an interception on a pass intended for Hansen. Zabien Brown came up with the pick for the Tide, and Alabama has it back around midfield.

3:12: Cam Brandt comes up with Michigan's 5th sack of the game on Milroe on a 3rd down play and forces another punt. Wolverines offense now has it on their own 30.

4:33: Jordan Marshall picks up one first down for the Michigan offense on a hard run, but a facemask penalty on Hogan Hansen sets the drive back as the Wolverines are forced to punt again. Bama gets the ball back at it own 35 after a 37-yard punt.

7:04: Michigan's defense gets a stop thanks to a 2nd down sack by Brandyn Hillman off a blitz. Wolverines have it again at their own 20 after a punt.

10:00 A sideline interference penalty gives Michigan an automatic first down and negates the Alabama sack, but the Wolverines can't take advantage and are forced to punt. Alex Orji is now in the game at QB for the Wolverines. Alabama takes over on offense at its own 20 after a long punt.

12:30: Warren is sacked for a 13-yard loss on a 3rd-and-10 play after bailing the pocket early. He comes up limping on the play, and the Wolverines will be forced to punt.

14:57: Joe Taylor tries to bring the opening kickoff of the 2nd half out of the endzone but slips down at his own 16, where the Wolverines have it to start the half.

Halftime: Michigan 16, Alabama 10

2nd quarter

0:04: Graham Nicolson drills a short field goal after a couple of big plays for the Crimson Tide offense. Michigan 16, Alabama 10

0:58: Michigan moves the ball across midfield but stalls. A nice punt from the Wolverines puts the ball at Alabama's own 3-yard line.

1:57: Warren completes a 15-yard pass to Moore down the left sideline. He advances the ball to the Michigan 46 at the 2-minute timeout.

4:06: Touchdown Alabama. Milroe finds Robbie Ouzts down the sideline for a 25-yard score. Michigan 16, Alabama 7

5:56: Wolverines offense goes 3-and-out and gives it back to Bama after a punt. Crimson Tide have it at their own 29.

7:22: Michigan's defense gets another stop that was aided by another Derrick Moore sacks. Michigan gets the ball back at its own 29 after the punt.

9:14: Michigan gets a 1st down, but then is stopped on a 3rd-and-long run play. Hudson Hollenbeck sends a 40-yard punt down the field which is covered well by the Michigan cover team. Alabama has it 1st-and-10 on its own 20.

14:15: Michigan's defense gets another stop and forces and Alabama punt. Semaj Morgan fair catches the ball at his own 20, where the Wolverines take back over.

1st quarter

End of the 1st quarter: Michigan 16, Alabama 0

2:04: Wolverines can't punch the ball into the endzone despite starting at the Alabama 6, but Zvada drills another field goal, this time from 21 yards out. Michigan 16, Alabama 0

4:08: Michigan forces a fumble as Amir Hall knocks the ball out of Milroe's hand and it's recovered by the Wolverines deep in Crimson Tide territory. The play is under review.

4:15: Touchdown Michigan. Warren delivers a perfect back shoulder throw to Fredrick Moore in the endzone as Moore comes down with a great catch on third down. Michigan 13, Alabama 0

5:03: Wesley Welker steps in front of a Jalen Milroe pass and intercepts the ball to force the Wolverines' second turnover of the game. Michigan has the ball at the Alabama 15.

5:52: Zvada connects on a 30-yard FG as the Wolverines are stopped on three straight runs plays after the turnover. Michigan 6, Alabama 0

8:10: The rain starts to come down hard and Milroe fumbles the snap. Derrick Moore recovers it at the Crimson Tide 24.

8:15: Zvada drills a 45-yard field goal after the Wolverines get stopped on a 3rd-and-long. Michigan 3, Alabama 0

10:30: Davis Warren escapes the pocket and completes a pass to Hogan Hansen on a 3rd-and-7 play to keep the Wolverines' drive alive and inside the Alabama 30-yard line.

12:05: Alabama drives the ball across midfield on the opening possession, but are stopped on 4th down as Derrick Moore comes up with a sack on Jalen Milroe. Wolverines take over on the Alabama 44-yard line.

15:00: Dominic Zvada's kick goes out of bounds as the Crimson Tide start on their own 35 after the penalty.

Michigan wins the toss and defers to the second half. Alabama will receive the opening kickoff.