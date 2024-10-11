Advertisement

Good afternoon, Michigan Football: Second half preview

Good afternoon, Michigan Football: Second half preview

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

 • Dennis Fithian
INTEL: ACC commit set for Michigan visit

INTEL: ACC commit set for Michigan visit

M&BR can confirm that Michigan is set to host a 2025 ACC commit for a visit.

 • Josh Henschke
RECRUITING: Lou Esposito in Georgia

RECRUITING: Lou Esposito in Georgia

Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito is in Georgia to check out the talent.

 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: Hoops practice chatter

INTEL: Hoops practice chatter

M&BR has the latest practice chatter from the basketball program as next week's exhibition vs. Oakland nears.

 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: Michigan in to see key 2025 target this evening

INTEL: Michigan in to see key 2025 target this evening

M&BR has the latest on Michigan seeing a key target during the bye week. L

 • Josh Henschke

Published Oct 11, 2024
GAMF: Offensive midseason grades
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
In this clip of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football, M&BR's Dennis Fithian discusses Michigan's offensive grades at the midway point of the 2024 season.