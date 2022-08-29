The questions surrounding whether the Michigan defense can match the production from last year have been heard loud and clear since last season ended. Instead of wallowing in the losses, the defense got to work to create a plan that could see the defense be even better than a year ago, which Jim Harbaugh sees the possibility of it happening.

For the defensive backs, the emphasis on the season has been to create more turnovers, which is always easier said than done.

"I think we need more picks, to be honest," Gemon Green told reporters on Monday. "We need more turnovers as a defense. Fumbles and picks. To be honest, we're a lot faster than last year so it's going to be a big difference from this year to last year."

So, how does a defense create more turnovers when there's a luck factor built into it?

Green believes there's more he can do to help the defense win the turnover margin this season and he's ready for the challenge.

"Personally, I just need to get my head back and find the ball," Green said. "That's what I've been working on this whole camp and spring ball. As a whole, we just have to play faster. Know our plays, know our eyes. Everybody do their 1/11th."

---