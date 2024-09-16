Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Arkansas State film review

in other news
The Final Word: 3 thoughts after Michigan's win over Arkansas State
Three final thoughts after Michigan's 28-18 win over Arkansas State.
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 3
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after the completion of Week 3.
Postgame Live: Michigan beats Arkansas State 28-18
M&BR's Dennis Fithian recaps Michigan's 28-18 victory over Arkansas State.
Report Card: PFF grades, takeaways from Michigan's win over Arkansas State
PFF grades and takeaways from Michigan's 28-18 win over Arkansas State.
Michigan gets back to its roots in the ground game against Arkansas State
Michigan racked up 301 yards on the ground in a 28-18 win over Arkansas State
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli breaks down the Michigan Arkansas State film from Saturday. Scar also looks ahead to UM/USC this Saturday with a new starting QB.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:49
Orji in 1:50-15:00
Keys to beating USC 15:01-22:12
Schedule 22:13-25:55
Film review 25:56-1:16:54
