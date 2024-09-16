Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Arkansas State film review

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli breaks down the Michigan Arkansas State film from Saturday. Scar also looks ahead to UM/USC this Saturday with a new starting QB.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:49

Orji in 1:50-15:00

Keys to beating USC 15:01-22:12

Schedule 22:13-25:55

Film review 25:56-1:16:54