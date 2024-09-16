Advertisement

Published Sep 16, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Arkansas State film review
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli breaks down the Michigan Arkansas State film from Saturday. Scar also looks ahead to UM/USC this Saturday with a new starting QB.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:49

Orji in 1:50-15:00

Keys to beating USC 15:01-22:12

Schedule 22:13-25:55

Film review 25:56-1:16:54

---

