Sherrone Moore updates health status of Colston Loveland ahead of USC clash

It appears that the Michigan program is breathing a heavy sigh of relief this week in regards to the status of star tight end Colston Loveland.

During the 28-18 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday, Loveland to appeared to land awkwardly on his shoulder on a pass play and had to depart the game. He would later return to the game, take one snap, fell on the same shoulder and departed again, instead heading to the locker room.

Loveland appeared later on the sidelines without a sling or any kind of protective equipment.

Fast-forward to Monday evening, U-M head coach Sherrone Moore appeared on the Inside Michigan Football radio show where he was asked about Loveland's status moving forward.

"Colston's continued to be evaluated," Moore said. "It was less serious than we thought. So feel positive about that. But, you know, we'll see as the week progresses."

While that is good news for the long-term, it doesn't give any insight to here and now and whether Loveland will be able to play against USC.

If he's unable to go, the Wolverines have options at the tight end position that stepped up in Loveland's absence on Saturday.

Something that Moore is very excited about.

"Marlin Klein had three catches, I think, for 43 yards in the game," Moore said. "So he's always a guy we thought very highly of and, you know, showed that he can make the plays needed to help you win the passing game. I think the other guy is Hogan Hansen, who we saw catch his first touchdown. Yeah, he's a true freshman, but he doesn't really act like one. He's kind of got a little bit of Colston when he was a true freshman where he's like the moment's not too big, and he's just ready to go, whatever you ask him. So excited to see him progress, and he just kept getting better from camp to now, and just ready for him to keep rolling."