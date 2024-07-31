Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Fall camp begins

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss fall camp opening up for the Michigan football team.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:09

Training camp 2:10-7:10

Kirk Campbell 7:11-10:29

Wink 10:30-17:58

New plays & new coach 17:59-25:51

Two-deep and playing on Friday 25:52-29:09

1st round picks, Donovan Edwards & short yardage 29:10-51

