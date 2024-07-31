Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Fall camp begins
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss fall camp opening up for the Michigan football team.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:09
Training camp 2:10-7:10
Kirk Campbell 7:11-10:29
Wink 10:30-17:58
New plays & new coach 17:59-25:51
Two-deep and playing on Friday 25:52-29:09
1st round picks, Donovan Edwards & short yardage 29:10-51
