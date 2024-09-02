M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Final thoughts on Michigan in its opener on Saturday before moving on to the game of the week with Texas coming to town at noon on Saturday.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:15
Opener 1:16-10:40
Feedback on opener 10:41-24:57
Texas 24:58-35:42
Feedback 35:43-55:36
---
