Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Is U-M back?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
On today's pod we see where Michigan fans are at after Saturday's thrilling win over USC. How much better does Alex Orji have to be at QB? Does U-M still have a legit shot at making the college footbal playoffs
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:59
Where are you at after Saturday? 3:00-12:51
Fan reaction 12:52-24:52
Orji 24:53-31:23
Little Brown Jug 31:24-33:27
10-2? 33:28-59:20
