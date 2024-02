M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show and talks about Keon Sabb entering the transfer portal. Also, UM looks like they are set to hire a new defensive backs coach. We also look at the game tomorrow between UM & MSU.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:56

Keon Sabb 1:57-11:39

Feedback 11:40-13:41

LaMar Morgan 13:42-18:15

Wink 18:16-22:38

U-M QB's 22:39-34:19

Feedback 34:20-44:22

U-M basketball 44:24-55:18