Michigan DB Kody Jones enters Transfer Portal

Michigan defensive back Kody Jones has entered the Transfer Portal, Maize and Blue Review has learned. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defensive back played three seasons for the Wolverines, but he will now look for a new football home.

Jones, a third-year player from Memphis, Tennessee, was a four-star recruit and was rated as the 21st defensive back in the recruiting class of 2022.

As a freshman with the Wolverines, Jones played in four games and made five tackles throughout the season, preserving his redshirt. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Jones saw minimal action, appearing in just three games throughout the season.

He played in all three of the team's non-conference games in 2023, but he didn't play again the rest of the season.

In 2024, Jones saw an uptick in playing time, but his impact was minimal during his third season.

Jones made six tackles during his three-year career with the Wolverines. He will now enter the Transfer Portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

