Michigan DB Kody Jones enters Transfer Portal

Michigan defensive back Kody Jones has entered the Transfer Portal, Maize and Blue Review has learned. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defensive back played three seasons for the Wolverines, but he will now look for a new football home.
Jones, a third-year player from Memphis, Tennessee, was a four-star recruit and was rated as the 21st defensive back in the recruiting class of 2022.
As a freshman with the Wolverines, Jones played in four games and made five tackles throughout the season, preserving his redshirt. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Jones saw minimal action, appearing in just three games throughout the season.
He played in all three of the team's non-conference games in 2023, but he didn't play again the rest of the season.
In 2024, Jones saw an uptick in playing time, but his impact was minimal during his third season.
Jones made six tackles during his three-year career with the Wolverines. He will now enter the Transfer Portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Below is a full list of Michigan players who have entered the Transfer Portal.
Raheem Anderson
Christian Boivin
Tristan Bounds
Cole Cabana
Jayden Denegal
Tommy Doman
Tavierre Dunlap
Logan Forbes
Andrew Gentry
Dominick Giudice
Tyler Morris
Alex Orji
Micah Pollard
Myles Pollard
Adam Samaha
Cole Morgan
Stone Anderson
Breeon Ishmail
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky