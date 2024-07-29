Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: NOA and July wrap
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
At some point, Michigan will be served with a notice of allegations regarding former staffer Connor Stalions. Is that day here? Also, the focus for the upcoming season and a season outlook.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-3:00
NOA 3:01-10:26
Feedback on NOA 10:27-24:14
Outlook 24:15-28:27
Recruiting 28:28-33:11
Feedback on OSU, BBQ, UM & OSU & QB race
