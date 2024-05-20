Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Portal '23 vs. portal '24

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan runs its total to nine portal additions this season after adding ten players via the portal a year ago. How do the two years compare? Also, what's a highlight that comes to mind from last year for a returning player that bodes well for success this season? ESPN breaks out a post-spring top 25 poll.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:07

Portal adds 2:08-19:17

Portal '23 vs portal '24 19:18-24:27

Feedback 24:28-37:04

QOTD 37:05-54:19

ESPN's Post-spring top 25 54:20-1:10:38

