Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Portal '23 vs. portal '24
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Michigan runs its total to nine portal additions this season after adding ten players via the portal a year ago. How do the two years compare? Also, what's a highlight that comes to mind from last year for a returning player that bodes well for success this season? ESPN breaks out a post-spring top 25 poll.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:07
Portal adds 2:08-19:17
Portal '23 vs portal '24 19:18-24:27
Feedback 24:28-37:04
QOTD 37:05-54:19
ESPN's Post-spring top 25 54:20-1:10:38
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram