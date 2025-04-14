Published Apr 14, 2025
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring game week is here
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and gets into what he's looking for from UM on Saturday. Also, transfers, Nico, basketball and WMU winning a hockey natty are talked about.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:00

Spring game 2:01-21:41

Nico 21:42-38:38

Feedback 38:39-53:43

WMU natty 53:44-58:33

