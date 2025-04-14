Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring game week is here

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and gets into what he's looking for from UM on Saturday. Also, transfers, Nico, basketball and WMU winning a hockey natty are talked about.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:00
Spring game 2:01-21:41
Nico 21:42-38:38
Feedback 38:39-53:43
WMU natty 53:44-58:33
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky