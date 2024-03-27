Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring practice intel with Jim Scarcelli

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and tells us what he saw when he attended a Michigan football practice recently. Scar also gives his opinion on the Dusty May hire.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:19

Practice overall 3:20-6:35

Trophy case 6:36-14:32

Tight ends 14:33-18:03

O-line 18:04-26:02

Skill positions 26:03-37:40

Odds & ends 37:41-50:00

Dusty hire 50:01-57:40

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement