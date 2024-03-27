Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring practice intel with Jim Scarcelli
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and tells us what he saw when he attended a Michigan football practice recently. Scar also gives his opinion on the Dusty May hire.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-3:19
Practice overall 3:20-6:35
Trophy case 6:36-14:32
Tight ends 14:33-18:03
O-line 18:04-26:02
Skill positions 26:03-37:40
Odds & ends 37:41-50:00
Dusty hire 50:01-57:40
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram