M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and tells us what he saw when he attended a Michigan football practice recently. Scar also gives his opinion on the Dusty May hire.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:19

Practice overall 3:20-6:35

Trophy case 6:36-14:32

Tight ends 14:33-18:03

O-line 18:04-26:02

Skill positions 26:03-37:40

Odds & ends 37:41-50:00

Dusty hire 50:01-57:40