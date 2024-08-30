M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss the opener tomorrow night for Michigan.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:31
Davis Warren 1:32-13:46
First two games 13:47-28:28
Offense 28:29-36:25
Defense 36:26-43:43
Fresno film 43:44-49:42
Odds ends 49:43-55:53
Stalions 55:54-1:15:38
---
