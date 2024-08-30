Advertisement
Published Aug 30, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: The day before tomorrow
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss the opener tomorrow night for Michigan.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:31

Davis Warren 1:32-13:46

First two games 13:47-28:28

Offense 28:29-36:25

Defense 36:26-43:43

Fresno film 43:44-49:42

Odds ends 49:43-55:53

Stalions 55:54-1:15:38

