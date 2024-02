M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan got some good news with Jack Tuttle getting a waiver to come back for a 7th year of college football. Where does Tuttle fit into the UM spring QB competition? Thoughts on the future of Alex Orji at UM and a review of my Michigan basketball coaching hot list 2.0.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:19

Jack Tuttle 1:20-13:05

QB feedback 13:06-22:00

Orji 22:01-27:04

Orji film 27:05-29:30

Orji & Hurts 29:31-42:29

Schedule 42:30-46:10

Basketball coaching hot list 2.0 46:11-57:49