Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: U-M attacking the offseason

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and goes over the Lions' playoff loss, how UM is attacking the offseason, U-M hoops and the national title game tonight.

Breakdown

Open (Lions loss) 00:00-8:10

U-M offseason 8:11-20:25

Michigan players' jersey numbers 15-30 20:26-32:51

U-M basketball 32:52-37:52

Cade McNamara 37:53-40:40:54

OSU/ND 40:55-49:09