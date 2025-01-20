Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: U-M attacking the offseason

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and goes over the Lions' playoff loss, how UM is attacking the offseason, U-M hoops and the national title game tonight.
Breakdown
Open (Lions loss) 00:00-8:10
U-M offseason 8:11-20:25
Michigan players' jersey numbers 15-30 20:26-32:51
U-M basketball 32:52-37:52
Cade McNamara 37:53-40:40:54
OSU/ND 40:55-49:09
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky