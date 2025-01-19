Michigan overcomes poor shooting in 80-76 overtime win

In one of the most back-and-forth Big Ten basketball games you'll ever see, No. 20 Michigan prevailed over the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday afternoon, 80-76. The Wolverines never led by more than five points in the contest, but a team effort in overtime lifted Michigan over Northwestern in the ugly game.

Offensively, Michigan opened the game the same way it ended Thursday's loss against Minnesota. The Wolverines struggled to score in the second half against the Golden Gophers, and that disorientation carried over into Sunday afternoon's game against Northwestern.

It took Michigan more than three minutes to score its first points of the game against the Wildcats, and through the first 6:24 of game time, Michigan had just three points.

Luckily for the Wolverines, Northwestern struggled to put the ball in the hoop as well. In the first nine minutes of the game, the Wildcats managed to score only nine points, allowing the Wolverines to hang around.

Both teams started to pick up the pace as the first half went on, but it was a clunky first half that lacked rhythm — a style that has haunted Michigan particularly in the last few games.

The highlight of the first half was Vlad Goldin's three 3-pointers, which upped his season total from six to nine. Goldin is now shooting 9-for-16 from distance on the season after not attempting a single 3-point shot in his pre-Michigan college career.

Both teams traded baskets throughout most of the first half. Neither team held a lead of more than five points for the final 16:51 of game clock.

The story was much of the same in the second half, as neither team was able to pull away from its opponent. Each team had minor momentum swings, but nothing substantial enough to create separation.

With 9:23 remaining in regulation and Northwestern leading, 54-51, the Wildcats' leading scorer Jalen Leach was ejected for an unsportsmanlike kick to the groin of Goldin.

The ejection sparked a mini 6-2 run for the Wolverines, but, again, the game remained a one-score contest for much of the second half.

Down the stretch, Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson converted on two free throws to tie the game at 65 with 14 seconds left. Michigan went to Tre Donaldson on the final possession of regulation, but his floater attempt in the lane was no good, sending Michigan to its second consecutive overtime game.

It was an all-around team effort in overtime, with Roddy Gayle Jr., Nimari Burnett, Goldin and Donaldson all scoring for the Wolverines.

With the four-point victory, Michigan improves to 14-4 on the season and 6-1 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines will have a tough trip to West Lafayette, Indiana, on Friday to take on the Purdue Boilermakers, which are 7-1 in conference play.