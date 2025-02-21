Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: U-M, MSU Basketball preview

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show and helps preview tonight's game between UM and MSU. Jerry also discusses his biggest concerns for U-M football in the '25 season.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:03

U-M/MSU 2:04-8:22

Schedule/standings 8:23-17:28

U-M/MSU 17:28-25:17

Biggest concerns for football in '25 25:18-36:36