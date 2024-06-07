M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss U-M commit Nathaniel Marshall taking other official visits after committing to Michigan. Jerry also previews the U-M/USC game on 9/21.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-7:07

Nathaniel Marshall 7:08-26:00

USC 26:01-51:32