Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: USC preview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss U-M commit Nathaniel Marshall taking other official visits after committing to Michigan. Jerry also previews the U-M/USC game on 9/21.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-7:07
Nathaniel Marshall 7:08-26:00
USC 26:01-51:32
