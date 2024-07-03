Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Will U-M run the ball more this season?

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and discusses recruiting, plays run per team & the floor plus ceiling of this year's football team. In the floor & ceiling segment, Scarcelli talks about the different combinations of QB's U-M could use this year.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-4:32

Recruiting rankings 4:33-14:48

Recruiting targets 14:49-18:38

Plays run per team in CFB 18:39-31:48

Wink & blitzing 31:49-36:10

Floor & ceiling 36:11-56:50

