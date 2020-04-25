The Green Bay Packers selected former Michigan Wolverines football left tackle Jon Runyan with the No. 192 overall pick in the NFL draft (sixth round), marking the fourth U-M offensive lineman to come off the board (center Cesar Ruiz in the first round, left guard Ben Bredeson in the fourth round and right guard Mike Onwenu in the sixth round). He will follow in his father's footsteps (also named Jon), who enjoyed a successful NFL career from 19996-2009 that saw him start 192 of the 207 career games he appeared in.

Former Michigan Wolverines football left tackle Jon Runyan missed the first two games of the 2019 season with injury, but started the other 11. (AP Images)

"Veteran, you talk about 26 career starts, he had 25 starts at left tackle, one start at right tackle," ESPN analyst Mel Kiper said of U-M's Runyan. "What he’s going to be in the NFL at 6-4 and change, 306 pounds with shorter arms than you prefer is a guard. "He’s going to have to move inside to the guard spot. Athleticism, he can hold up there as a pass blocker. I thought he more than held his own out there on that island at tackle, both at right tackle for that one game and left tackle for the 25 starts there. "The issue for him at guard will be the power rushers, can he handle that and transition inside? Evidence came this year, when he was challenged in pass protection at that left tackle spot, and he should do a pretty good job kicking inside."

