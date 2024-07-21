Advertisement
Hail to the Podcast: BBQ at the Big House Preview

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Maize and Blue Review's Josh Henschke and Trevor McCue break down some of the biggest visitors attending next weekend's BBQ at the Big House. How crucial is this event for the short and long-term future of the Sherrone Era of Michigan Football?

