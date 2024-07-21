Hail to the Podcast: BBQ at the Big House Preview
Maize and Blue Review's Josh Henschke and Trevor McCue break down some of the biggest visitors attending next weekend's BBQ at the Big House. How crucial is this event for the short and long-term future of the Sherrone Era of Michigan Football?
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram