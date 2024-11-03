Advertisement

What Oregon HC Dan Lanning said about Michigan after 38-17 win

What Oregon HC Dan Lanning said after the win over Michigan.

 • Josh Henschke
Kickoff time, TV information announced for Michigan at Indiana

Michigan will take on currently undefeated Indiana in Bloomington at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

 • Brock Heilig
Davis Warren takes responsibility for offensive struggles: 'Falls on me'

Davis Warren takes full responsibility for Michigan's third down struggles in its 38-17 loss to Oregon.

 • Brock Heilig
Postgame Live: Michigan loses to Oregon 38-17

M&BR's Dennis Fithian recaps Michigan's 38-17 loss to Oregon.

 • Dennis Fithian
Everything Sherrone Moore said after Michigan's loss to Oregon

Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said after the Wolverines' loss to Oregon.

 • Josh Henschke

Nov 3, 2024
Hail to the Podcast: Michigan Defeated
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Join Josh Henschke, Trevor McCue, and Brock Heilig as they recap Michigan's loss to #1 Oregon and look ahead to the remaining games on the Wolverine schedule. We also talk all the recruiting buzz around Bryce Underwood and many more top recruits.

