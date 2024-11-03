Hail to the Podcast: Michigan Defeated

in other news
What Oregon HC Dan Lanning said about Michigan after 38-17 win
What Oregon HC Dan Lanning said after the win over Michigan.
Kickoff time, TV information announced for Michigan at Indiana
Michigan will take on currently undefeated Indiana in Bloomington at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.
Davis Warren takes responsibility for offensive struggles: 'Falls on me'
Davis Warren takes full responsibility for Michigan's third down struggles in its 38-17 loss to Oregon.
Postgame Live: Michigan loses to Oregon 38-17
M&BR's Dennis Fithian recaps Michigan's 38-17 loss to Oregon.
Everything Sherrone Moore said after Michigan's loss to Oregon
Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said after the Wolverines' loss to Oregon.
Join Josh Henschke, Trevor McCue, and Brock Heilig as they recap Michigan's loss to #1 Oregon and look ahead to the remaining games on the Wolverine schedule. We also talk all the recruiting buzz around Bryce Underwood and many more top recruits.
---
