Hail to the Podcast: Recruiting & Portal

Josh Henschke, Trevor McCue, and Brock Heilig break down recruiting and portal additions and subtractions heading to spring practices for Michigan Football.
Vlad Goldin's development of a 3-point shot has reshaped his role in Michigan's offense.
Led by Vlad Goldin's 31 points, Michigan outlasts Northwestern in an overtime thriller.
Michigan Football is hosting a small but impactful group of 2025-27 recruits this weekend.
M&BR has placed a new FutureCast prediction in favor of Michigan.
Wink Martindale's finish to the 2024 season proved doubters wrong, not because he was right, but because he adjusted.
