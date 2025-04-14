Hail to the Podcast: Spring Game Storylines

The Maize & Blue Review crew look ahead to the Michigan Football Maize vs Blue Spring Game and break down the biggest storylines.

Sherrone Moore and Michigan football are deep into spring practices and there are plenty of rumblings about rising players, depth chart battles, and more.

We'll break down the latest Michigan Football intel and discuss what we will be watching in the Maize vs Blue Spring Game.

A peek at the Michigan Football offense under Chip Lindsey. The Bryce Underwood and Jadyn Davis hype. Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall the next great RB duo. New look WR room with Donaven McCulley, Fred Moore, Semaj Morgan, and more. The offensive line position battles featuring Evan Link, Andrew Sprague, Andrew Babalola, Giovanni El Hadi, Nathan Efobi, and more. Will the Michigan Football defense dominate the offense?

Veteran defensive line with Derrick Moore, Rayshaun Benny, Damon Payne, Tre The secondary of Zeke Berry, Jyaire Hill, Shamari Earls, and more. Who plays nickel with Mason Curtis and TJ Metcalf?