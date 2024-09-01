To be the kicker at Michigan, it means there are some big shoes to fill. To follow in the footsteps of both Jake Moody and James Turner, both who have provided some clutch kicks for the Wolverines in the past, you have to be pretty good.

While it's still early, Arkansas State transfer Dominic Zvada is looking like he'll fill in nicely for the Wolverines moving forward.

Zvada was automatic in the Wolverines' 30-10 victory over Fresno State on Saturday, going 3/3 with kicks from 43, 53 and 55 yards respectively in the win.

Meeting with reporters after the game, Zvada was happy to get the chance to hear his name called.

"Great opportunity to keep getting reps," Zvada said. "Get used to the atmosphere on the field and just to see the play. I was really thankful to the coaches for believing in me and putting me out there. Great night."

While being happy to be there is one thing, he's earned the opportunity to showcase his talents. Not only is the entire coaching staff in his corner, he also has the attention of the players, too.

Especially on offense, it gives players like Davis Warren a safety blanket once the ball gets into his range.

"He's been kicking it so well all camp," Warren said. "We've been yelling his name every time he drills one in practice. It's fun to watch him kick the ball and to know once we get into his range, we're guaranteed points so that falls on me. I gotta do better about taking care of the ball there."

What is Zvada's range?

The 45-55 yard range seems to be the sweet spot for him but he is capable of being pushed further back if the opportunity arises.

"I try to tell them the 37, 38-yard line — that's just kind of the baseline," Zvada said. "But depending on the circumstances, I can go back to 60. The farthest I've ever kicked it was 65. That's with a little wind."